Dr Darkshan Andrabi unveils product to improve teaching techniques

A grand launch event was held at Hotel Radisson Srinagar, Dr Darkshan Andrabi graced the occasion as the chief guest to unveil “Genie” a revolutionary education product designed to transform teaching techniques in schools. The event saw an elite gathering of school owners and distinguished guests.

The launch event marked a significant collaboration between the “Genie” company and Eduwire Education India Pvt Ltd, a prominent Kashmir-based firm. Syed Moosaib Shah, the Founder Director of Eduwire Education India Pvt Ltd, shared his insights on the innovative product’s potential to revolutionize the education sector. He expressed confidence that “Genie” would bring about positive changes in the way education is delivered in schools.