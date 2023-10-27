Dr Darkshan Andrabi unveils product to improve teaching techniques

Srinagar, Oct 27: Dr Darkshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the Waqf Board and Minister of State, Unveils “Genie” at Hotel Radisson Srinagar on Thursday.
A grand launch event was held at Hotel Radisson Srinagar, Dr Darkshan Andrabi graced the occasion as the chief guest to unveil “Genie” a revolutionary education product designed to transform teaching techniques in schools. The event saw an elite gathering of school owners and distinguished guests.
The launch event marked a significant collaboration between the “Genie” company and Eduwire Education India Pvt Ltd, a prominent Kashmir-based firm. Syed Moosaib Shah, the Founder Director of Eduwire Education India Pvt Ltd, shared his insights on the innovative product’s potential to revolutionize the education sector. He expressed confidence that “Genie” would bring about positive changes in the way education is delivered in schools.
Dr Darkshan Andrabi, in her address, emphasised the importance of innovation in education and commended the collaboration between “Genie” and Eduwire Education India Pvt Ltd.
She acknowledged the potential of “Genie” to enhance the teaching techniques in schools and create a more effective and engaging learning environment.
“Genie” is expected to provide a comprehensive solution to educators, enabling them to deliver high-quality content and engage students in a more interactive and immersive way. The product is set to play a vital role in enhancing the education sector in Kashmir and beyond.
The event was attended by school owners, educational experts, and key stakeholders in the education industry, who were enthusiastic about the potential of “Genie” to make a lasting impact in the field of education.