Dr Farooq Abdullah addresses Muslim Intellectuals’ meet in Delhi

New Delhi, May 30 : National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday underscored the importance of national unity and integration in encouraging national development.
This he said while speaking in the Muslim Intellectuals’ meet at the Aiwan-e-Ghalib auditorium in Delhi. JKNC leader and MP Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi was also present at the function.
In his address Dr Farooq said that the key to India’s success is its diversity. “Our diversity is the core that makes us so unique and it's that unity in diversity that adds up to our national strength,” he said.
“India’s Muslims are an increasingly marginalised population. Muslims in India are today seen with suspicion despite the fact that Muslims took part in the national struggle for independence and gave their lives for the country's honour. Sher e Kashmir also belonged to that tribe of selfless heroes, who endured incarcerations, and difficulties for their cherished dream of freeing the country from the yolk of imperialism, feudalism and despotism,”NC President said.