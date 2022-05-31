Dr Farooq Abdullah addresses Muslim Intellectuals’ meet in Delhi

This he said while speaking in the Muslim Intellectuals’ meet at the Aiwan-e-Ghalib auditorium in Delhi. JKNC leader and MP Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi was also present at the function.

In his address Dr Farooq said that the key to India’s success is its diversity. “Our diversity is the core that makes us so unique and it's that unity in diversity that adds up to our national strength,” he said.