Dr Farooq Abdullah appeals people to remain united

Srinagar: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday asked people of Jammu and Kashmir to forge unity and fight for the common challenges together and that his party will keep on fighting for the restoration of the special constitutional status of J&K.

According to a press note, he was addressing a one day workers convention of Block Khanyar at Koolipura, Khanyar. Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Senior Provincial Vice President Muhd Syed Akhoon also addressed the gathering.

Central Zone President Ali Muhammad Dar, District President Srinagar Peer Afaq Ahmed, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, Women's Wing Provincial President Sabiya Qadri, Block President Bashir Ahmed Wani Halwai, YNC Block President Abid Wani, Irfan Zehgeer, others were also present on the occasion.