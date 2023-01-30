Dr Farooq Abdullah asks admin to address post snowfall exigencies

In a statement he said, “Several villages in the upper reaches of Kashmir division remain disconnected from the district headquarters after receiving the snowfall. The electricity distribution system, surface connectivity, water supply has also been badly affected.”

“I have received various SOS calls from North, South and central Kashmir districts, particularly the upper reaches where people continue to face many inconveniences following the snowfall. I was told that the heavy snowfall has thrown life out of gear in the upper reaches of Baramulla, Bandipura, Kupwara, Anantnag, Shopian Pulwama, and Kulgam districts. People in these districts are facing tremendous hardships. The electricity, as well as potable water supply, is disrupted. In case there is any emergency on health grounds, locals are unable to shift the patients to the hospital as authorities have failed to clear snow from roads,” Dr Farooq Abdullah said.