Dr Farooq Abdullah calls for all-out war against drug abuse

Addressing a series of party functionaries and public delegations at Nawa- e- Subah Srinagar, Dr Farooq said, “Drug abuse in J&K is becoming a rampant phenomenon. It should be a point of concern for all of us. The first step towards stopping such incidents starts with contemplation by all of us. It goes without saying that the menace is an awful manifestation of widespread unemployment prevailing across J&K. It is time for the government to change the discourse about the drug addiction issue and start to view it as a disease rather than a law-and-order issue.”

NC President stated that for years now, Kashmir is witnessing a new epidemic—drug addiction. He said this has spurred deep concern in Kashmiri society. “The figures emanating from various government agencies call for an all-out war in curbing the rise of substance abuse. The survey carried by various agencies reveal the severity of the problem. Merely working on reining in the narcotics mafia will not help win the war. Unless the government makes a massive outreach to our youth, this war on drug abuse cannot be won,” Dr Farooq said.