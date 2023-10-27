Dr Farooq Abdullah concerned over ceasefire violations on IB

In a statement, while expressing concern over the plight of people living in Jammu's Arnia sector, D. Farooq said, “Recent recurrence of ceasefire violations in Arnia sector along international border is causing concern and instability in the region bringing back the horrid memories of death and destruction. It is the people of J&K that have been facing the brunt of escalating tensions alongside the borders. The unfortunate events unfolding in the area besides putting the lives of people at risk deprives them of their livelihoods. I hope both the countries will take measures to deescalate the situation so that the people living alongside the IB go about their normal lives with minimal disruption and risk.”