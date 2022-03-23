Dr Farooq Abdullah condoles demise

Srinagar, Mar 23: National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday condoled the demise of daughter of socio-political personality Khawaja Abdul Rahman (Tambaku) of Mujahid Manzil, Srinagar, a press release said..
He prayed for peace to the deceased soul and much needed strength to the bereaved. He also made a phone call to the bereaved family and extended condolences and sympathies with them in their hour of grief.
Among others party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, senior leader Mubarak Gul have also extended condoles and sympathies with the bereaved family.
The leaders also condoled demise of former joint director education Ghulam Muhammad Malik, prayed for peace to his soul and strength to bereaved family .