Dr Farooq Abdullah greets people on Urs

In his message, Dr Farooq hoped and prayed that the auspicious eve augers well for increased prospects of peace and prosperity in the region.

“Hazrat Nowshehri (RA) was a great mystic and a writer of great significance. He belonged to the star-studded sufi masters of Kashmir, who shaped the socio-cultural milieu of Kashmir with their teachings that stressed on compassion, harmony, universal brotherhood. Hazrat Nowshehri (RA). Remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality, Hazrat was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. On his revered ‘Urs’ observance, I pay my humble tributes to him and pray that the auspicious day acts as a harbinger of peace and prosperity in J&K,” he said.