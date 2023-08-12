Dr Farooq Abdullah offers condolences to Sagar

Dr Farooq was joined by party colleagues, workers during the Fatiha Khwani majlis. Prior to this, party leaders took part in the Ijtemai Fateha Khwani majlis at the ancestral graveyard of the deceased. The leaders also offered condolences to Youth National Conference Provincial President Kashmir, Salman Ali Sagar on the occasion.

Later Dr Farooq Abdullah also visited the residence of Secretary Tourism, J&K Syed Abid Rasheed Shah and extended condolences to him on the demise of his father Syed Abdul Rasheed Shah.