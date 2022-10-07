Dr Farooq Abdullah offers Friday prayers at Dargah Hazratbal

Srinagar, Oct 7: National Conference President D. Farooq Abdullah offered Friday Congregational prayers at Asaar-e-Sharief Dargah Hazratbal, where he prayed for increased prospects of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Party President prayed for everlasting peace and prosperity in the region. He also prayed for bountiful provisions from the Almighty Allah for the people of J&K, a press note said.
He also assessed the facilities being provided by admininistration with regards to the sanitation, uninterrupted water and power facilities and other civil works of cleanliness in and around the Hazratbal shrine.
He impressed upon the divisional administration Kashmir to ensure effective amenities including transport facilities for devotees during Shab Khawani and other Congregational prayers at all the major shrines of Kashmir, particularly Hazratbal, Kalashpura, Jenab Sahib Soura, Aham Sahib Bandipura, Pinjoora, and Kaba Marg.