Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah pay tributes to July 13 martyrs: NC

Highlighting the valour and selfless sacrifices of the martyrs, National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah said that July 13, 1931 was a watershed moment in the history of Kashmir and marked the beginning of a struggle against tyranny, oppression and despotism.

Dr Farooq said the sacrifices of the valiant martyrs was timeless and continues to inspire millions of people to fight for justice, truth and peace. “The undying thirst for dignity cannot be suppressed by injustice and the 13th July Martyrs proved that non-violence and persistence always prevails over oppression and tyranny in the end. I pay my humble tributes to the martyrs and make a fervent appeal to the people in general and our youth in particular to be well informed about the history of our struggle against oppression and tyranny,”he said in his message.