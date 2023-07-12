Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah pay tributes to July 13 martyrs: NC

Srinagar, July 12: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah today paid glowing tributes to the 22 martyrs of July 13, 1931 on their 92nd Martyrdom anniversary, a press release issued by NC said.
Highlighting the valour and selfless sacrifices of the martyrs, National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah said that July 13, 1931 was a watershed moment in the history of Kashmir and marked the beginning of a struggle against tyranny, oppression and despotism.
Dr Farooq said the sacrifices of the valiant martyrs was timeless and continues to inspire millions of people to fight for justice, truth and peace. “The undying thirst for dignity cannot be suppressed by injustice and the 13th July Martyrs proved that non-violence and persistence always prevails over oppression and tyranny in the end. I pay my humble tributes to the martyrs and make a fervent appeal to the people in general and our youth in particular to be well informed about the history of our struggle against oppression and tyranny,”he said in his message.
Omar Abdullah said the sacrifices of the martyrs of July 13, 1931 will continue to be a beacon of humanity’s fight for dignity and justice. “I pay my humble tributes to our great martyrs who laid down their lives to pave way for a struggle against despotism and tyranny. It was their sacrifice that proved a turning point in our history and inspired millions of oppressed Kashmiris to rise in unison against oppression. 13th July will always be a day where the people of Kashmir will reiterate their commitment to overcoming evil with kindness, non-violence and peace," he said.