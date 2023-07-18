Dr Farooq Abdullah receives first batch of Hajj pilgrims at airport

Srinagar, July 18: Kashmir National Conference Party President and MP from Srinagar DrFarooq Abdullah today received the first batch of Hajj pilgrims, who arrived in Srinagar from Saudi Arabia after performing the Holy pilgrimage.
He was accompanied by his Political Advisor MushtaqGuroo and MP AnantnagHasnainMasoodi on the occasion, a press release said.
Later DrFarooq visited senior party leader Pirzada Ahmed Shah at a local hospital in Srinagar and enquired about his health. Party Treasurer ShammiOberoi, and Provincial President Kashmir NasirAslamWaniSogami accompanied him on the visit. The party president prayed for quick and complete recovery of the ailing leader.