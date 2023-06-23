Dr Farooq Abdullah reviews preparations for Amarnath Yatra at Pahalgam

Srinagar, June 22: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar visited Chandwari and Pahalgam to review the preparedness and response mechanism of all the stakeholder departments on the Pahalgam route of Shri Amarnathji Yatra, a press release said.
He also conducted on-site inspection of facilities and urged the stakeholder departments to ensure best possible lodging, health care, communication network, sanitation, water supply, weather forecasting and emergency response.
Dr Farooq also chaired a review meeting on the preparedness of annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra with representatives of various stakeholder departments in Pahalgam.
He was accompanied by senior leader Mian Altaf Ahmed, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, his Political Advisor Mushtaq Guroo, District President Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Wani. Among others representatives of various stakeholder departments were also present on the occasion.