Dr Farooq Abdullah seeks arrangements for Baba Nagri Urs

Srinagar, June 2: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday asked the administration to ensure all effective amenities to devotees on the annual Urs observance of Hazrat Baba Nizam-Ud-Din Qayanwi Laravi (RA) at Baba Nagri Kangan.
Dr. Farooq said that it was due to the unrelenting efforts of such great men as Hazrat Baba Larvi Sahib ( RA) that the people of Kashmir got acquainted with the teachings of Islam. “The relentless services of these revered saints in the field of Islamic learning, Tasawuf, socio-political emancipation of the downtrodden across Kashmir is immense. People travel from different parts of the country to pay obeisance at the Shrine, thus making it imperative for the incumbent administration to rise up to the occasion and ensure all basic amenities to them,”he said in a statement.
The NC President added that both the divisional and district administration should work in tandem to ensure smooth commute on roads leading to the revered shrine at Baba Nagri Kangan. Meanwhile Dr Farooq Abdullah offered Friday Congregational prayers at Asar-e-Sharif Dargah Hazratbal and prayed for improvement in the weather conditions. He prayed for bounteous produce for farmers and orchardists.