Dr Farooq Abdullah visits bereaved Wani, Jan families

Srinagar, Nov 4 : National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday visited the bereaved family of noted trader Nazir Ahmed Wani at Shalimar and offered condolences on his demise.
According to a press note, Dr Farooq offered Fatiha for the deceased on the occasion. Sharing in grief with the bereaved, he prayed for fortitude to them at this difficult time.
Later Dr Farooq also visited the bereaved family of Muhammad Ashraf Jan, Principal Green Land Higher Secondary School at Upper Soura, Srinagar. Jan had passed away on Tuesday at Medanta Hospital after a brief illness.
Dr Farooq shared in grief of the bereaved and prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannat. He also offered Fatiha and supplications for the bereaved. He was accompanied by JKNC Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq.