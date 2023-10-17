Dr Farooq Abdullah visits Rawalpora to condole with Khayal’s family

Srinagar, Oct 17 : The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah visited Rawalpora to commiserate with the bereaved family of noted poet and essayist Ghulam Nabi Khayal, who had breathed his last the other day.
Dr Farooq was accompanied by Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani and Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq on the visit.
Joined by party functionaries, he offered fatiha for the deceased on the occasion. He also expressed deepest condolences and sympathies with the bereaved household and prayed for fortitude to them at this difficult time.