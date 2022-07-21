Dr Farooq Abdullah welcomes scientist Dr Gurdarshan Singh into NC

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday welcomed scientist and Ex- Senior Principal and Scientist from CSIR –IIIM Dr Gurdarshan Singh into the party in Jammu.

Welcoming Dr Singh into the party fold, Dr Farooq said that the party will benefit from his experience in research and academic prowess.

It is germane to mention that Dr Singh is also a social worker and was also overall Incharge of Covid-19 testing lab of CSIR –IIIM Jammu (a lab approved by ICMR New Delhi), a press note said.