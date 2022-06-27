Dr Farooq Abdullah writes to LG Sinha

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday expressed profound grief over the nocturnal fire incident that rendered a number of families homeless at Gagrian Wazli Swajian, an area of Mandi in Poonch district.

In this regard the party president wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha seeking an adequate compensation package for the fire victims.

Asking the LG to reach out to the victim families, Dr Farooq said, “The devastating fire has completely smothered lifelong saving, valuable household items, belongings and edibles of the victims. Affected families have been left with nothing. It is therefore imperative for the government to reach out to them.”