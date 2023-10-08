Dr Farooq concerned over escalation of violence between Palestine, Israel

In a statement, Dr Farooq sought an immediate halt to the cycle of armed confrontation between the two sides, saying the decades-old conflict has deprived the region of any opportunity for stability in the foreseeable future. “I call upon all parties concerned to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further loss of precious lives and property. I also call upon the UN and other international powers to step in for immediate relief and rescue of those afflicted with the violence,” he said.

NC President further said that it was very worrying to see the international community, particularly the UN turn a blind eye to the lingering conflict in West Asia. “I hope and pray for new possibilities for the achievement of a solution through the auspices of the international community. The longer the international community avoids the issue of Palestine, the deeper the hole it digs for itself, and it will have to start dealing with a potentially more difficult problem of the daily violation of Palestinian rights in the occupied territories and the resultant confrontation. The issue has to be approached from a rights-based perspective that ensures a solid basis for a democratic and sustainable solution,” he added.