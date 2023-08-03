Dr Farooq discusses Kashmir situation, G20 in Delhi event

Dr Farooq said, “J&K occupies a unique position in the country as it is the only Muslim majority state in the country. In spite of that it was Mahatma Gandhi’s message of tolerance, unity which persuaded us to be part of India. Whatever is currently happening in the country is therefore a matter of great concern as it goes completely against the founding fathers of this nation.”

Referring to G20 meeting, he said, “The roads which were in bad shape for many years were repaired. The walls got a fresh coat of paint. The street lights started working. The question is whether we will benefit in terms of tourism arrivals from Western countries? That cannot happen till the situation improves and that will not happen till both India and Pakistan sit on a table and resolve all the pending issues amicably. The government wasn’t able to take the visiting dignitaries to Dachigam, which is just 17 kms away from Srinagar or to Gulmarg. The pomp and show was only confined to one designated route.”