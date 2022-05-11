Dr Farooq meets scores of delegations at Gupkar

Visiting delegation raised a number of issues concerning them with the party President. The JKPCC employees delegation members raised the issue of delay in the release of their earned wages. They maintained that the inordinate delay in the release of their salaries have pushed their families to the brink of starvation. The PMAY beneficiaries appraised the party President about the discrimination being meted out to them by J&K housing board. They said that so far only 3300 out of 16000 cases have received payment in Kashmir division while as in Jammu all the beneficiaries have been paid duly under the coveted scheme.

Dr Farooq Abdullah assured the visiting delegations that he will take up the issues at all appropriate forums for speedy redressal.