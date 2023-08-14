Dr Farooq offers condolences to bereaved family

Dr Farooq prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the bereaved family to bear the inconsolable loss. He was accompanied by Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, In Charge Constituency Farooq Ahmed Shah, and Block President Tangmarg Haji Abdul Razzaq Malik, a press release said.

It is germane to mention that the deceased was the son of Sardar Muhammad Khan Jagal, cousin of Madar-e-Maharban Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah, the press release added..