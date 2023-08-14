Dr Farooq offers condolences to bereaved family

Srinagar, Aug 14: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah today visited Tangmarg and offered condolences with the family of Bashir Ahmad Jagal who passed away the other day.
Dr Farooq prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the bereaved family to bear the inconsolable loss. He was accompanied by Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, In Charge Constituency Farooq Ahmed Shah, and Block President Tangmarg Haji Abdul Razzaq Malik, a press release said.
It is germane to mention that the deceased was the son of Sardar Muhammad Khan Jagal, cousin of Madar-e-Maharban Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah, the press release added..
Dr. Farooq also visited the bereaved household at Mayan, Tangmarg to offer condolences & sympathies to the bereaved household. Joined in by party’s local unit functionaries, he offered Fatiha for the deceased and prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannat.