Dr Farooq offers condolences to Showkat Mir

Srinagar, May 31: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah today visited Hardu, Aboora, Tangmarg to commiserate with Provincial Secretary Advocate Showkat Mir on the passing away of his mother.
Dr Farooq also expressed condolences with Khwaja Mohammad Yaqoob Wani. Joined in by senior party colleagues and local unit functionaries, Dr Farooq offered fatiha for the departed soul on the occasion and expressed solidarity with the bereaved household in their hour of grief. He was accompanied by party’s Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq and MP Justice (Rtd) Hasnain Masoodi.