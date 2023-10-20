Dr Farooq offers Friday prayers at Hazratbal

In a statement released from the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Dr Farooq said, “I unequivocally condemn the heinous strike on Gaza hospital killing hundreds including medical personnel, patients, and children. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I am seriously concerned about the plight of civilians, particularly children in the violence hit region. I pray to the Almighty that people in Palestine are able to live their lives peacefully and with dignity,” he said.