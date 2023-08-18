Dr Farooq offers prayers at Hazratbal shrine

Srinagar, Aug 18: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah offered congregational Friday prayers at Hazratbal shrine.
On the occasion, he prayed for lasting peace, prosperity and amity in Jammu and Kashmir, the rest of the country, a press release said.
Later Dr Farooq Abdullah visited Shivpora to commiserate with the Pardesi household on their bereavement. Joined in by the party’s local unit functionaries, he offered fatiha for the departed soul on the occasion.