Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah condemn killing of cop

In his words of condemnation, Dr Farooq said, "I unequivocally condemn the dastardly killing. Yet another family will have to live with lifelong pain and agony. I condemn the killing in the strongest possible terms. My heartfelt condolences to Reyaz's family.”

In his condemnation message, Omar said, “I condemn another targeted killing in Pulwama. This time it was a police constable who was shot dead near his house. Such dastardly acts only leave a trail of suffering and pain behind. The spur in the killings deflates the normalcy claims of the government.”