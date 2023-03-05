Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people on Shab-e-Baraat observance

Srinagar, Mar 5: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MP and President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday greeted people on the annual observance of Shab-e-Barat and asked people to seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah. The duo while greeting the people said that Shab-e-Barat is the night of forgiveness and atonement.
The NC president and vice president also extended warm greetings to the people on the Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Zainuddin Wali Reshi (RA) of Ashmuqam. Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq and party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi also greeted people on Shab-e-Barat and Urs.