Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people on Urs

Srinagar, Nov 11: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have greeted people on the 719th Urs of Hazrat Nizam Ud Din Awliya Mehboob-e-Elahi (RA).
In their greetings message, the duo said that the Chisti Sufi order had a profound impact on the country’s cultural milieu with its defining egalitarian characteristics emphasising on charity, social uplifting, generosity, and oneness of humankind.
Pilgrims from different religious backgrounds thronging the Dargah of Hazrat Nizam Ud Din (RA) in Delhi is a loud testimony of his spiritual, syncretic and egalitarian legacy, they further said, hoping that auspicious occasion acts as harbinger of lasting peace, prosperity and brotherhood in the country.
Among others General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Senior leaders Mian Altaf Ahmed, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi have also extended warm felicitations to the people on the annual Urs observance.