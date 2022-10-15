Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah pay tributes

Srinagar, Oct 15: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday paid glowing tributes to veteran party leader and Former legislator Peer Muhammad Shafi on his death anniversary.
In his message Dr. Farooq said, “I pay my earnest tributes to Shaheed Peer Muhammad Shafi Sahib on his martyrdom anniversary. One of the glowing and immortal symbols of the party's fight against injustice, and violence, Peer Sahib belonged to the tribe of dedicated politicians whom we are indebted to for his supreme sacrifice. May Almighty Allah elevate his stations in Jannat.”
While paying tributes to Peer , Omar Abdullah said, “A dedicated legislator, he had set the highest standards through his behaviour and conduct in his public life. I pay my glowing tributes to him and pray to Almighty to elevate his stations in Jannat.”