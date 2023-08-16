Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah pay tributes to Mian Bashir Ahmad

Srinagar, Aug 16: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have paid glowing tributes to Baba Ji Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi Sahib on his 2nd death anniversary, a press release said.
The duo said that Baba Ji’s struggle and efforts in bringing the deprived and marginalised sections of society into the region's mainstream continue to remain unparalleled till this date.
“A man of profound knowledge, superior integrity and unparalleled dynamism, he was deeply concerned about the socio-political and economic emancipation of our Gujjar brethren," DrFarooq said.
Omar Abdullah in his remembrance message said, “During his lifetime, Baba Ji carried forward the valuable heirloom of family traditions, which were handed over to him from generation after generation. On his 2nd death anniversary, I pay my earnest tributes to his departed soul and pray to Almighty Allah to grant him an exalted position in Jannat. Baba Ji had made peace-making his lifelong mission. His efforts towards strengthening the bonds of amity, and brotherhood among different sections of society in J&K will be remembered for all the times to come.”