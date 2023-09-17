Dr Farooq, Omar greet people on onset of Rabi-ul-Awal

The duo said that the month of Rabi ul Awal marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the greatest humanitarian that ever walked on earth. In his message Dr Farooq prayed that the month advances peace and prosperity in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. “The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) life is a continuous source of inspiration for mankind. His detractors also referred to him as “the Truthful” (Al Sadiq) and “the Faithful,” he said. Party Vice President Omar Abdullah impressed upon the people to follow the path shown by the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). While greeting the people on the commencement of the month of Rabi ul Awal, Omar said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the blessing for the whole of mankind. “One who returned love for hatred,” he said.