Dr. Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba to join Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Gen Sec, KC Venugopal

Srinagar, Dec 27: Member of Parliament and Secretary General Indian National Congress, KC Venugopal on Tuesday said that all prominent leaders including Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others have expressed their willingness to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra, being carried out by Congress to "unite the countrymen against the divisive politics of BJP and Sangh Parivar."

"Certainly I am very much happy to say that leaders like Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others are joing Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K", Venugopal, as reported by KNS, told media persons here.

He said like minded people and parties across India have expressed their will to join BJY and added, "The impact of yatra is increasing with the passing of each day which vindicates that people of the country want secular ethics intact within the country".

Venugopal said the yatra is aimed to send a clear and loud message to divisive forces like BJP and Sangh Parivar who caused a massive damage to country and it's constitution.