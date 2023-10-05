Dr Farooq pays condolence visit to bereaved family

Srinagar, Oct 5 : National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah visited Jawahar Nagar today to commiserate with party’s State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar on the demise of his revered maternal grandmother.
On the occasion, he offered Fatiha and prayed for peace to the departed soul. He also expressed solidarity with State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar and the entire bereaved Dar and Khan household in their hour of grief and loss. He was accompanied by Youth National Conference Provincial President Aijaz Jan on the occasion, an official press release said.