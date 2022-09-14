Dr Hina Bhat urges banks to follow RBI guidelines, not to seek collateral with Rs 10 lakh project cost under PMEGP, JKREG

Budgam: Vice Chairperson J&K KVIB, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, presided over an interactive session with DDC, BDC members and representatives from PRIs at Budgam.

Besides DDC/BDC members and PRI representatives, the session was also attended by senior officers from Board, District Administration, senior officers from banks and a large number of aspirant entrepreneurs and educated unemployed youth of Budgam.

During the interactive session, Dr Hina gave a brief about the employment generation programmes being implemented by the Board.

Calling the Panchayat Raj Institutions as drivers of rural economy, she enjoined upon the line departments and bankers to utilise their services in identification of genuine and deserving candidates under employment generation programmes.