Dr Hina Bhat visits Ganderbal

Srinagar, Aug 12: Vice Chairperson (VC) J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) Dr Hina Shafi Bhat on Friday visited district Ganderbal
Among others, DDC Chairman Ganderbal Nuzhat lshfaq and officers of the Board were present at the occasion.
VC KVIB interacted with the various BDC members, Sarpanches and Panches of the district. In her address, VC KVIB emphasised on the need of PRs to involve themselves with the schemes being implemented by the J&K KVIB for the unemployed and educated youth of the district.
"It will help them to get the benefits of the schemes to establish their income generating ventures and create employment," she said.
Bhat also visited different units sponsored under PMEGP, JKREGP schemes of the Board. Later, she also held a meeting with the District Development Commissioner Ganderbal and discussed the implementation of schemes-PMEGP, JKREGP of the Board like in the district.