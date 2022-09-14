Dr Hina Bhat visits Sopore

Srinagar: Vice Chairperson of J&K KVIB, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, has said that all possible hand-holding support shall be extended to the aspiring entrepreneurs.
She said this at an interaction programme with a number of delegations including Auqaf Committee members and unemployed educated youth of Tarzoo Sopore Baramulla.
She gave the brief about various initiatives being taken up by the government with regard to promoting “Ease of Doing Business”. She assured the delegations and different sections of the society that the government is committed to extending every type of hand-holding support for the development of UT. She was accompanied by the Deputy CEO KVIB Kashmir Division, Deputy CEO (P/R/S), District Officer Baramulla, and other senior officers of the Board.
The delegations put forth a number of demands like the inclusion of Tarzoo as a tourist destination and providing of self-employment opportunities to the unemployed youth of the area.
The Vice Chairperson added that all possible hand-holding support shall be extended to the aspiring entrepreneurs so that they are able to set up their own micro enterprises. She further assured the delegation that she will wholeheartedly take up the matter of inclusion of Tarzoo as tourist Destination with the concerned authorities.
Vice Chairperson was further called on by the inhabitants of the different adjacent villages and was apprised about the various grievances. She assured them all possible help and support in the time bound manner. She resolved on-spot many grievances put forth by the delegation from different areas of Tarzoo Sopore like proper water supply, proper electricity, availability of sufficient public transport etc. She on-spot took the matter/grievances with the concerned authorities and assured the delegation that their genuine demands will be fulfilled.