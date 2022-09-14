Dr Hina Bhat visits Sopore

Srinagar: Vice Chairperson of J&K KVIB, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, has said that all possible hand-holding support shall be extended to the aspiring entrepreneurs.

She said this at an interaction programme with a number of delegations including Auqaf Committee members and unemployed educated youth of Tarzoo Sopore Baramulla.

She gave the brief about various initiatives being taken up by the government with regard to promoting “Ease of Doing Business”. She assured the delegations and different sections of the society that the government is committed to extending every type of hand-holding support for the development of UT. She was accompanied by the Deputy CEO KVIB Kashmir Division, Deputy CEO (P/R/S), District Officer Baramulla, and other senior officers of the Board.