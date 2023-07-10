Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurates five-day ICOP in Srinagar

Dr Singh said that during the 9 years of the present government, the benefits that have been given to citizens have not been based on race, religion, caste, colour or political affiliation. He said that the ASHA workers here can testify that we have overcome these discriminations and that there is a change in the culture, especially political culture of the country.

The Minister said that PM Modi has changed the mindsets of people and that facilities are available for all and not only for those who vote.

Talking about various schemes for social upliftment, he said that initiatives like LPG distribution and construction of toilets have led to a social transformation in rural areas. He said that the consistent efforts of our government have been to impact the lives of people directly. He added that the government has worked diligently to make relations with common people based on trust and companionship and that this bond will remain strong for a long time in the future as well.

Dr Singh said that a true tribute to the leadership of PM Modi would be to take benefit of the schemes that have been designed by GoI for overall development of all citizen groups.

The Minister said that society cannot progress unless progress of women is ensured at all levels. He recalled a time when women had to go to forests in the dark of the night to relieve themselves.

Talking about the UT of J&K, Dr Singh said that the youth here are very intelligent and talented and are no less than any other from other parts of the country. He said that given an opportunity, the youth of J&K will show their true potential in whichever field they choose. Making a mention of Aroma Mission, the Minister said that 3000 youth are associated with lavender cultivation at the moment by taking benefit from various schemes like MUDRA Yojna.

The Minister also took stock of an exhibition put up by the Agriculture Department.

Welcoming the guests earlier, Joint Director CBC J&K and Ladakh Sh Ghulam Abbas gave an overview of the various schemes that the government has launched for the people. He said that CBC’s role is to take the schemes to the people so that maximum population takes benefit from them.

Abbas said that the government has schemes from birth to death but unfortunately many people do not take benefit from them due to ignorance.

Supervisor ICDS, Waheeda Bijli spoke about the POSHAN Abhiyaan and the difference it has made in the lives of people. She said that ICDS has played a substantial role in achieving the target of a healthy and better nation.

Field Publicity Officer Srinagar CBC Shahid Mohammad Lone presented the vote of thanks at the end of the programme.