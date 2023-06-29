Dr Karan Singh extends Eid-ul-Adha greetings

Srinagar, June 29: Former Member Parliament and former Sadr-e-Riyasat, Dr Karan Singh has extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha to all fellow citizens of the country in general and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in particular.
In a statement, the former Member Parliament wished for peace, harmony, and brotherhood among all the communities and called for spreading love and compassion. He said that the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha unites people and helps in creating a bond of togetherness.
Dr Karan Singh prayed to the divine force that the festival would bring happiness and joy in everyone’s lives, and inspire all to follow the path of righteousness.