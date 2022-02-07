Dr Majid Zaman appointed as KU’s new Controller of Exams

An order to this effect, issued by Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, reads: “Consequent upon the approval of the Hon’ble Chancellor (Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor), sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Dr Majid Zaman S/o Mr Ghulam Mohammad Baba as Controller of Examinations (tenure position) for a period of five years.”

Dr Majid’s appointment comes pursuant to recommendations of a statutory selection committee held on 11.11.2021 to appoint the University’s new Controller of Examinations.

Dr Majid holds a PhD in Computer Sciences from the University of Kashmir after pursuing his MS in Software Systems from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani and Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Sciences from BAMU, Maharashtra.