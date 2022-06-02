Dr Mehta chairs meeting of UT Executive Committee for Disaster Management

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday chaired a meeting of the UT Executive Committee for Disaster Management to review the requirement of funds in districts for disaster preparedness, mitigation, and management.
Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Administrative Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRRR) and Special Secretary, Revenue Department participated in the meeting.
The UT Executive Committee approved the release of Rs 28.56 crore through BEAMS, to the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu divisions and the Deputy Commissioners of all Districts for providing relief on account of natural calamities, during current financial year, as per the SDRF guidelines. Besides, sanction was also accorded to the purchase of one 4X4 emergency rescue vehicles by each District Disaster Management Authority to facilitate rescue during extreme weather conditions and in far flung areas especially in hilly terrains.