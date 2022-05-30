Dr Mehta reviews pace, progress of JJM

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday reviewed the progress made under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) here in J&K.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Ashok Parmar; Mission Director JJM, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; Chief Engineers and others officers of the Department.

Dr Mehta enjoined upon the officers to work with a missionary zeal to accomplish the objectives of the mission. He made it clear that no lackadaisical approach would be tolerated in this regard. He asked them to explore all the options for completing the objectives of this mission on time. He asked them to make accountability and fixing of responsibility the hallmark of this mission.