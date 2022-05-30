Dr Mehta reviews pace, progress of JJM

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday reviewed the progress made under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) here in J&K.
The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Ashok Parmar; Mission Director JJM, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; Chief Engineers and others officers of the Department.
Dr Mehta enjoined upon the officers to work with a missionary zeal to accomplish the objectives of the mission. He made it clear that no lackadaisical approach would be tolerated in this regard. He asked them to explore all the options for completing the objectives of this mission on time. He asked them to make accountability and fixing of responsibility the hallmark of this mission.
The Chief Secretary urged the officers to utilize this working season maximally for successful culmination of this significant mission. He asked them to ensure that work on each allotted work is started forthwith. He underscored the need of allotting all the tendered out works shortly so that all of them are taken in hand in the beginning of next month.
The Chief Secretary was informed that recently the mission registered a substantial progress in the tendering and allotment of works all across the UT. It was revealed that out of 3267 works to be taken up under JJM, 3133 stands tendered out and tenders opened for 1727 works till date.