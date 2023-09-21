Dr Mir Mushtaq appointed nodal officer for PM Package, Jammu-based employees in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 21: Dr. Mir Mushtaq has been appointed as the Nodal Officer to oversee matters related to the PM Package and Jammu-based employees posted in the Kashmir division.

"In addition to his existing responsibilities, Dr. Mushtaq will now take on the task of maintaining records and information pertaining to Jammu-based employees who are working within the Department. This comprehensive oversight will be crucial for future meetings and discussions concerning the PM Package and related matters," reads an order issued by Director Health Services Kashmir.

The decision has been taken for efficient governance and the effective resolution of issues affecting PM Package implementation and the welfare of Jammu-based employees in Kashmir Division.