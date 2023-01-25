Dr. Parikshat Manhas appointed new Chairman JKBOSE

Srinagar, Jan 25: The J&K government on Wednesday appointed Dr. Parikshat Singh Manhas as Chairman JK Board of School Education (BOSE) for a period of two years.
The appointment has been made in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 12 of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Act, 1975 (Act No. XXVIII of 1975) and in suppression of all previous notifications/orders issued on the subject.
Dr. Parikshit Singh Manhas is Director School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Jammu.
"Dr. Parikshit Singh Manhas is being appointed as Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on deputation basis for a period of two years from the date of issuance of this notification," reads an order issued by Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Alok Kumar.
Dr. Parikshat Singh Manhas is Professor, Faculty of Business Studies and Rector, Udhampur Campus, University of Jammu. He is also Director, School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, University of Jammu and Coordinator, of Global Understanding Course at University of Jammu being run in collaboration with East Carolina University, USA and Coordinator, UGC - Innovative Programme.
He is also CEO and Promoter Director, University of Jammu Special Purpose Vehicle Foundation - A Section 8 Company, Director, University Business Incubation and Innovation Centre, University of Jammu.
Earlier Dr. Manhas was also Coordinator, National Innovation and Start Up Policy and President, Institution Innovation Council, University of Jammu - A Innovation Cell, Ministry of HRD, Government of India Initiative.
He was also Dean, Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda, India and Member, Task Force for Implementation of National Education Policy 2020, Government of Jammu & Kashmir.
Dr. Parikshit Singh Manhas was also Fellow of the Australia India Institute, New Delhi and Member of the Tourism Advisory Board of the State of Jammu & Kashmir which was headed by the Chief Minister of erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir.
Presently he is a Visiting Professor, Taylor's School of Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts, Taylors University, Malaysia and Honorary Visiting Professor, Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Jawaharlal Nehru University (ABVSM&E).
Prof. Parikshat earned his PhD in Brand Positioning Strategies from University of Jammu. He did his MBA from University of Jammu, India and Master’s in Tourism Management from IGNOU, New Delhi.
He has been teaching Internet Marketing, Brand Management, Destination Management and Marketing Management at both undergraduate and graduate level and Tourism Research Development to the PhD and other research students in the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management and The Business School, University of Jammu since 2001.
Dr. Manhas was a Commonwealth Fellow for the year 2014, Hungarian Faculty Research Fellow in 2013 under the Indo Hungarian Educational Exchange Program for the year 2012-13, Shastri Indo-Canadian fellow in 2009 and won Career Award for Best Young Teacher (CAYT) awarded by All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) – Government of India, 2009.
He has been awarded Major Research Projects by University Grants Commission (UGC) and Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.
Dr. Parikshat is board member of the Asia Pacific Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (APacCHRIE) and also member of Research Committee and Education Committee of International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (ICHRIE).
As already reported, the SED on April 24 of 2022 put the posts of Chairman JKBOSE to advertisement following the constitution of a separate committee by the General Administration Department (GAD) for the appointment of the Chairman JK Board.
However, on June 25, the government constituted the search committee afresh for the appointment of Chairman JKBOSE.
Notably, the charge of Chairman JK Board was manned by the Principal Secretary SED as his additional assignment.