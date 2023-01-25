Dr. Parikshat Manhas appointed new Chairman JKBOSE

The appointment has been made in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 12 of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Act, 1975 (Act No. XXVIII of 1975) and in suppression of all previous notifications/orders issued on the subject.

Dr. Parikshit Singh Manhas is Director School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Jammu.