Dr Parvez Abdullah elected president BGSBU teachers association
Srinagar, Mar 14: The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (GBSBU) on Tuesday elected Dr Parvez Abdullah Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies, as the new president of the association.
The elections for various positions of the association were held in the university and its associated colleges in Hybrid mode on March 14.
As many as 10 candidates were in fray for different positions of the association. As per the figures, out of total 114 votes, 108 votes were casted (97 offline mode, 11 online mode).
Around 60 votes were casted in favour of winning candidate Dr. Parvez Abdullah while 46 votes were casted in favour of runner up candidate, Dr. Tasleem Arif and two votes were casted as NOTA.
For the position of Vice president, 71 votes were casted in favour of winning candidate, Assistant Professor, Department of IT Engineering Nikhil Gupta while 37 votes were casted in favour of runner up candidate Dr. Asim Mir.
For the position of General Secretary, 75 votes were casted in favour of winning candidate Dr. Mohammad Azam Assistant Professor , Department of Arabic while 32 votes were casted in favour of runner up candidate Arashid A. Bhat.
For the two positions of joint secretary, 71 and 70 votes were casted in favour of two winning candidates Dr. Manmeet Singh from Department of IT Engineering and Dr. Javid Iqbal of Mathematics department respectively while 61 votes were casted in favour of runner up candidate Abdul Rashid Dar.
Also, Zeeshan Aslam was elected unopposed as treasurer of the association.
All the voters expressed their pleasure to the Election Commission of BGSBU for conducting the elections democratically and extended gratitude to Chief Election Commissioner Dr. Naseem Gul and other members of the commission.
The oath ceremony for the office bearers is scheduled on March 15.