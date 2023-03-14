Dr Parvez Abdullah elected president BGSBU teachers association

As many as 10 candidates were in fray for different positions of the association. As per the figures, out of total 114 votes, 108 votes were casted (97 offline mode, 11 online mode).

Around 60 votes were casted in favour of winning candidate Dr. Parvez Abdullah while 46 votes were casted in favour of runner up candidate, Dr. Tasleem Arif and two votes were casted as NOTA.

For the position of Vice president, 71 votes were casted in favour of winning candidate, Assistant Professor, Department of IT Engineering Nikhil Gupta while 37 votes were casted in favour of runner up candidate Dr. Asim Mir.