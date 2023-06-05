Dr. S A Qureshi posted Executive Officer J&K State Haj Committee

Srinagar, June 5: Dr. Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, JKAS, on Monday posted as Executive Officer, J&K State Haj Committee, on deputation basis for two years.
According to a government order, Dr. Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, District Mineral Officer Kupwara, has been posted on deputation for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. “During his deputation, the officer shall retain lien and promotion prospects in his parent cadre i.e. Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service,” reads the order. (GNS)