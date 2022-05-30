Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar takes over as Regional Director IGNOU

Srinagar: Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar took over the Charge of IGNOU, Regional Centre Srinagar as Regional Director on Monday here.
The Regional Director expressed his privilege to serve one of the largest Open University IGNOU with the mandate to cover the uncovered areas of all segments of society across the Kashmir valley.
He said that he will do everything to take the higher education opportunities at the door steps of the learners which is one of the main objectives of IGNOU.
The Regional Director advised all the staff members to remain committed in delivering their services which is the collective responsibility for the betterment of the learner community and the society.
The Regional Director expressed his commitment to serve the learner community for the development of their career and to shape the future of the nation.
After taking over the charge the Regional Director interacted with all the staff members of the Regional Centre, Srinagar through a meeting conveyed by him.
Dar advised the staff members of RC Srinagar to be student, learner centered. He also thanked all staff members of RC Srinagar for their formal welcome.