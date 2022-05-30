Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar takes over as Regional Director IGNOU

Srinagar: Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar took over the Charge of IGNOU, Regional Centre Srinagar as Regional Director on Monday here.

The Regional Director expressed his privilege to serve one of the largest Open University IGNOU with the mandate to cover the uncovered areas of all segments of society across the Kashmir valley.

He said that he will do everything to take the higher education opportunities at the door steps of the learners which is one of the main objectives of IGNOU.