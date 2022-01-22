Dr Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari passes away

Srinagar, Jan 22: Former Deputy Director Indian System of Medicines (ISM) Dr Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari passed away at his residence in Panzan-Chadoora district Budgam on Saturday.
The funeral prayers of Dr Bukhari, son of noted religious luminary late Syed Nooruddin Bukhari, would be held at 9:30 am on Sunday at his ancestral graveyard in Panzan, his family said.
Dr Bukhari was known for his people-friendly attitude and earned laurels for the department of ISM wherever he served during his medical career.