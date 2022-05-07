Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar takes over as DC Baramulla

Baramulla, May 7 : Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar on Saturday assumed the office as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla following an order issued by GAD in this regard.
The 2013 IAS batch has also served as Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Director Information Kashmir and Mission Director, Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission.
While taking over as Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, a warm welcome was offered to Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar by the former DC and other senior district officers.
After taking over as Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Sehrish chaired an introductory meeting with district officers at Dak Bungalow Baramulla for reviewing profiles of the district.
Dr Sehrish discussed major developmental projects being executed in the district and gave instant directions for timely completion of the targets.
District officers of all the line departments assured their full cooperation and support for the holistic development of the district. They also presented a brief profile of the district during which she impressed upon them to adopt a coordinated approach for delivering public services in a smooth and hassle free manner.