Dr Yasmeen Ashai appointed new Director Colleges J&K

Srinagar, July 4: The J&K government on Wednesday appointed Dr Yasmeen Ashai, Principal, GCW, M. A. Road, Srinagar as Director Colleges, Higher Education Department for a period of two years extendable by a maximum of one year subject to her performance/ satisfactory work and conduct.

The selection has been made on the basis of the recommendations of the selection committee constituted for the purpose in May this year.

An order issued by the Higher Education Department (HED) while confirming the development, said the administrative department shall reserve the right to terminate the term of Director Colleges, "in case the performance or work and conduct of the incumbent is not satisfactory, after according opportunity of being heard to her".