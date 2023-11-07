Dr Yasmeen Ashai gets 1-year extension as Director Colleges J&K

Srinagar, Nov 7: The J&K government has granted a one-year extension to Dr Yasmeen Ashai, as Director Colleges, Higher Education Department J&K.

The extension order was issued by the Principal Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Alok Kumar.

“Sanction is accorded to the extension of the tenure of Dr Yasmeen Ashai as Director Colleges, HED J&K for one year from the date of her last tenure as Director Colleges has expired or till further orders, which so ever is earlier,” the government order reads. “The terms and conditions of the extension period would be same as laid down in the Govt Order No 248-JK (HE) of 2021 dated August 4, 2021.”

Dr Ashai was appointed as Director of Colleges HED J&K in August 2021 and her selection was made based on the recommendations of the selection committee constituted in May 2021.

The J&K government had constituted a high-level committee for selection of the Director Colleges in the Higher Education Department (HED) in 2021.

The six-member committee was headed by the Administrative Secretary HED as its Chairman while the Special Secretary HED was the Member Secretary of the committee.

It was for the first time that the administration stepped in and constituted a committee for the selection of Director Colleges in HED.

Earlier, it used to be a departmental affair.